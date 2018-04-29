2018 World Cup: Argentina Goalkeeper Sergio Romero Ruled Out Through Knee Injury

Argentina number one and Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has been ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury.

Romero, 31, has won 94 caps for the country and played in the 2014 final defeat by Germany.

Chelsea's Willy Caballero, with two caps, and River Plate's Franco Armani, who is uncapped, are Argentina's reserve goalkeepers.

Tigres' Nahuel Guzman is likely to be promoted from the preliminary list.

Argentina begins their World Cup campaign against Iceland on 16 June before games against Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.