Kudjoe Fianoo Admits Fear Over Anas' Exposé Number 12 Video

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fainoo has expressed his worry over the impending Anas' expose number 12 video.

Ghana football was thrown into a state of shock on Tuesday following president Nana Akufo-Addo's arrest order for the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi after he was found to have peddled in all forms of corruption including defrauding by false pretence using the name of the first gentleman of the land.

When quizzed if he would be surprised if other members of the FA are embroiled in the yet to premiered exposÃ©, Fianoo stated, "As I speak to you I'm not even sure of myself, being in football all this while. I don't know the scope of the investigation but since it is involving football administrators, I will have to position myself very well to make sure that I come out clean.'

The investigative piece dubbed 'Number 12' will be premiered in Accra on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com