Home | News | Match Preview: Wa All Stars vs Inter Allies FC

Match Preview: Wa All Stars vs Inter Allies FC

Dan Soko
Match Preview: Wa All Stars vs Inter Allies FC

Wa All Stars are going to take on poor travellers Inter Allies FC in week 13 of the Ghana Premier League at the Malik Jabir park on Wednesday.

The home side are having severe troubles this season as they are the bottom-placed side with just seven points won.

The former champions have booked only one victory throughout the season.

The nearest safe place is five points away from them and they need if they want to avoid relegation troubles this campaign.

The Northern Blues hold all the aces at home to claim all the three points to cushion their fight to avoid the drop at the end of the season.

Failing to record a single win in seven games since joining as head coach, Sarfo Castro has resigned from his post.

Assistant and goalkeeping coach Issah Najahu is expected to lead the Northerners in the midweek against the Eleven Is To One side.

Stalwart defender Issahaku Konda is returning to the squad after leading the Ghana U20 as skipper to progress in the African Youth Championship qualifiers.

Inter Allies FC will try to take advantage of the abysmal form of Wa All Stars to claim their first away point(s) in the Premiership this campaign on Wednesday.

The Eleven Is To One outfit have lost all of their six fixtures on the road this season.

They are without a win in their last twenty-two away matches in the premier league.

Despite the poor away run, Inter Allies FC are sitting 7th on the league table with 18 points, just five points between them and leaders Medeama SC.

The Capelli Boys could move to the 3rd position on the league log if they are able to beat the Northern Blues in the midweek.

Shot stopper Kwame Baah has recovered from an injury he sustained against Dreams FC a few weeks ago and is available for selection for this match.

The return of the goalkeeper has handed Kenichi Yatsuhashi a full-strength squad for the trip to the Upper West regional capital, Wa for Wednesday's fixture.

MATCH FACTS
Head To Head
Total league meetings = 8
Wa All Stars wins = 4
Drawn matches = 1
Inter Allies FC wins = 3
• Wa All Stars are winless in their last seven fixtures in the premier league.

(W0 D3 L4)
• Inter Allies FC have managed to record three victories out of their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W3 D0 L4)
• Wa All Stars have suffered only two defeats in their last thirteen home matches in the premier league.

(W7 D4 L2)
• Inter Allies FC are winless in their last twenty-two away league fixtures. They have lost all of the last six.

(W0 D8 L14)
• Wa All Stars have been losers only once in their last four Premiership meetings with Inter Allies FC.

(W2 D1 L1)
• Inter Allies FC have failed to pick a single point from their four journeys to Wa All Stars in the premier league.

(W0 D0 L4)
• Wa All Stars have kept only one clean out of their five home fixtures in the Premiership this campaign.

• Inter Allies FC have conceded in each of their six away matches in the premier league this season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!