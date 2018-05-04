Match Preview: Wa All Stars vs Inter Allies FC

Wa All Stars are going to take on poor travellers Inter Allies FC in week 13 of the Ghana Premier League at the Malik Jabir park on Wednesday.

The home side are having severe troubles this season as they are the bottom-placed side with just seven points won.

The former champions have booked only one victory throughout the season.

The nearest safe place is five points away from them and they need if they want to avoid relegation troubles this campaign.

The Northern Blues hold all the aces at home to claim all the three points to cushion their fight to avoid the drop at the end of the season.

Failing to record a single win in seven games since joining as head coach, Sarfo Castro has resigned from his post.

Assistant and goalkeeping coach Issah Najahu is expected to lead the Northerners in the midweek against the Eleven Is To One side.

Stalwart defender Issahaku Konda is returning to the squad after leading the Ghana U20 as skipper to progress in the African Youth Championship qualifiers.

Inter Allies FC will try to take advantage of the abysmal form of Wa All Stars to claim their first away point(s) in the Premiership this campaign on Wednesday.

The Eleven Is To One outfit have lost all of their six fixtures on the road this season.

They are without a win in their last twenty-two away matches in the premier league.

Despite the poor away run, Inter Allies FC are sitting 7th on the league table with 18 points, just five points between them and leaders Medeama SC.

The Capelli Boys could move to the 3rd position on the league log if they are able to beat the Northern Blues in the midweek.

Shot stopper Kwame Baah has recovered from an injury he sustained against Dreams FC a few weeks ago and is available for selection for this match.

The return of the goalkeeper has handed Kenichi Yatsuhashi a full-strength squad for the trip to the Upper West regional capital, Wa for Wednesday's fixture.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 8

Wa All Stars wins = 4

Drawn matches = 1

Inter Allies FC wins = 3

• Wa All Stars are winless in their last seven fixtures in the premier league.

(W0 D3 L4)

• Inter Allies FC have managed to record three victories out of their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W3 D0 L4)

• Wa All Stars have suffered only two defeats in their last thirteen home matches in the premier league.

(W7 D4 L2)

• Inter Allies FC are winless in their last twenty-two away league fixtures. They have lost all of the last six.

(W0 D8 L14)

• Wa All Stars have been losers only once in their last four Premiership meetings with Inter Allies FC.

(W2 D1 L1)

• Inter Allies FC have failed to pick a single point from their four journeys to Wa All Stars in the premier league.

(W0 D0 L4)

• Wa All Stars have kept only one clean out of their five home fixtures in the Premiership this campaign.

• Inter Allies FC have conceded in each of their six away matches in the premier league this season.

