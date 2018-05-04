Rwanda Announced As Arsenal FC Sponsor

Tiny East African country, Rwanda has been announced as the Official Tourism Partner for English club Arsenal FC and will be the team’s kit sleeve sponsor.

The club made the announcement in a blog post on its website on Wednesday.

The three-year deal will see the new Arsenal FC kit for the 2018/2019 season bear the message “Visit Rwanda” on its sleeve.

Although the amount involved in the deal is yet to be officially disclosed, Goal.com reports that it is worth about £10 million ($13m), and is the biggest sleeve sponsorship contract in the Premier League, surpassing Chelsea's £6m-a-year ($8m) agreement with Hyundai.

“The Rwanda Development Board, through their subsidiary, the Rwanda Convention Bureau, has become our first official sleeve partner as part of the country's drive to become a leading global tourist destination, using 'Visit Rwanda' messaging.”

“The three-year deal will also see 'Visit Rwanda' become our official Tourism Partner. The 'Visit Rwanda' logo will feature on the left sleeve of all our teams next season. The new kit for season 2018/19 was unveiled on May 22,” the blog post said.

Rwanda, which is one of the fastest growing economies in Africa with a booming tourism sector seeks to drive in more tourists from England and followers of English football.

Arsenal FC's chief commercial officer, Vinai Venkatesham, said: “This is an exciting partnership which will see us support Rwanda's ambition to build their tourism industry. The country has been transformed in recent years and Arsenal's huge following will bring Rwanda into people's minds in a new and dynamic way.”

He said, “the Arsenal shirt is seen 35 million times a day globally and we are one of the most viewed teams around the world. We look forward to working with the 'Visit Rwanda' team to further establish the country as a leading tourist destination.”

Rwanda Development Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Clare Akamanzi, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Arsenal and showcasing the vibrancy and beauty of our country. Rwanda is a country pulsing with energy, creativity and innovation.”

“Visit Rwanda and discover why we are the second fastest growing economy in Africa. Investors in Rwanda are able to register their businesses in only six hours and prepare to enjoy the opportunities accrued from the free trade agreements that we've signed with over 50 countries.”

“Renowned for our incredible and unique Mountain Gorilla tracking experience, tourists can also enjoy a variety of water sports, cycling, hiking, bird watching to list a few of the tourist attractions available while in Rwanda.”

Other packages for Rwanda

Other benefits Rwanda stands to get from the deal is getting support from the team to develop the interest in football for boys and girls in Rwanda.

The entire men and women's teams of Arsenal FC will also visit Rwanda while various coaching camps led by coaches from Arsenal FC will be held in Rwanda.

Among other things, LED boards at the Emirates Stadium will bear the branding of Rwanda.

Interview backdrops and other marketing products of the team will be also bear the “Visit Rwanda” branding.

“They will also have the opportunity to engage our fans around the world through the club's social media channels,” the club said in its blog post.

Meanwhile, officials have announced that Arsenal’s new kit, which has been criticized by some fans will go on sale from June 1, 2018.