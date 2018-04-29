Home | News | President Akuffo Addo Promise To Support Dogboe In His Career

Dan Soko
ISAAC DOGBOE, the new World Boxing Organisation (WBO) super bantamweight champion yesterday presented his world title to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

He was accompanied by his management team from the Rising Star Africa Promotions and some friends and well-wishers.

The President, who was elated with the achievement of the Dogboe's congratulated him and indicated that his victory had made the nation happy and proud.

President Akufo-Addo expressed the government's commitment to give the young world champion the necessary support to enable him to succeed in his career.

While wishing him the best in his future bouts, he urged all upcoming boxers as well as sportsmen and women to work hard to bring more success and laurels to the nation.

Dogboe, in a rather humble demeanour, thanked the President for the recognition and promised to work hard to make the nation proud

Isaac Dogboe knocked out Jessie Magdaleno in the 11th round at the Liacouras Center on the Campus of Temple University in Philadelphia in the United States to become the new WBO bantamweight champion.

The fight was dubbed 'The battle of the undefeated’, was very intense as Dogboe and Magdaleno slugged it out for the title.

Dogboe, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Sports (SWAG) Personality of the year, now wants to unify the world titles and has challenged holders of the WBC, IBF and WBA belts.

