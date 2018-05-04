Home | News | Presec Students Mob 'Barca Killer' Emmanuel Boateng

Presec Students Mob 'Barca Killer' Emmanuel Boateng

Dan Soko
Ghana new boy Emmanuel Boateng was the toast of the fans at the PRESEC School Park on Tuesday morning when the Black Stars held their first training session ahead of the double-header friendly with Japan and Iceland.

That was the first time Boateng was training with then Ghana national team as he is earning a call-up for the first time.

But the wonderful winger was the toast of the fans who trooped to the venue to watch the team train following his wonderful exploits in the La Liga.

School activities were brought to an abrupt halt as the students rushed in their numbers to have photos with Boateng and also get autographs on their shirts.

The Levante winger dominated world football headlines after his astonishing hat-trick against Spanish champions Barcelona.

The former Tema Youth midfielder became the first Ghanaian to score a hat-trick against Barcelona in the La Liga.

Boateng will be part of the Ghana side that will travel to Japan and Iceland for international friendly games on 30th May and 7th June respectfully.

This is how Legon Presec students requested for an autograph from Levente striker, after Black Stars training.

