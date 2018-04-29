Seth Paintsil scores as FF Jaro wallop JJK Jyvaskyla in the Finnish second-tier league

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Seth Paintsil

Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil registered his name on the score sheet for FF Jaro in their 5-3 win over JJK Jyvaskyla in the Finnish second division league at the Harjun Stadion.

Paintsil hit the back of the net for Jaro with a fine finish in the 94th minute of the game.

The 23-year-old played the entire duration of the match.

He has netted two goals in his four appearances for FF Jaro in the ongoing season.