My partnership with Akufo-Addo solid for victory in 2020 – Ntim

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Stephen Ayesu Ntim is an aspiring national chairman

An aspiring national chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has observed that if he wins the race, his partnership with President Akuffo Addo will be solid enough to secure the party a resounding victory in 2020.

According to him, following the impeccable performance displayed by government, foot soldiers will require stronger government- party relationship to improve the fortunes of NPP in the next general elections, and that he will offer that leadership.

Addressing delegates of the party in Mpohor Constituency in the Western Region, as part of his campaign tour, the aspirant identified strategic areas he will collaborate with the President to offer the party the best of leadership is required to retain power.

He revealed that all the previous roles offered him by President Akuffo Addo to serve the party as one of his campaign team members has always been very successful.

Consequently, he said President Akuffo Addo has on countless occasions reposed confidence in him in line of duty as they strive to position the party as the best mass movement well positioned for governance of the country.

He said he succeeded in playing the role assigned him by the President in the 2016 general elections.

According to him, he was assigned to settler communities in 2016, and by the end of the elections, he worked hard to improve the electoral fortunes of the party in those areas, culminating in the wrestling of seats hitherto considered as the traditional seats of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). I was part of the team that won 2016 elections.

To this end, he believes if he wins the NPP national chairmanship, another opportunity will have occurred for the two of them (Stephen Ayesu Ntim and President Akuffo Addo) to serve the party in their respective positions as Presidential candidate for 2020 and national chairman respectively.

Many of the delegates who graced the meetings called for measures to bridge the gap between government and the party.

They also appealed to the aspirant who is the chairman of the Lands Commission to consider wading into the ban of small-scale mining activities in the country by the Nana Addo administration.

They assured him of their unflinching support based on assurances that he will serve the ultimate interest of the party if he emerges winner of the July contest.