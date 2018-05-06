Home | News | My partnership with Akufo-Addo solid for victory in 2020 – Ntim

My partnership with Akufo-Addo solid for victory in 2020 – Ntim

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Stephen Ntim Npp PositionStephen Ayesu Ntim is an aspiring national chairman

An aspiring national chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has observed that if he wins the race, his partnership with President Akuffo Addo will be solid enough to secure the party a resounding victory in 2020.

According to him, following the impeccable performance displayed by government, foot soldiers will require stronger government- party relationship to improve the fortunes of NPP in the next general elections, and that he will offer that leadership.

Addressing delegates of the party in Mpohor Constituency in the Western Region, as part of his campaign tour, the aspirant identified strategic areas he will collaborate with the President to offer the party the best of leadership is required to retain power.

He revealed that all the previous roles offered him by President Akuffo Addo to serve the party as one of his campaign team members has always been very successful.

Consequently, he said President Akuffo Addo has on countless occasions reposed confidence in him in line of duty as they strive to position the party as the best mass movement well positioned for governance of the country.

He said he succeeded in playing the role assigned him by the President in the 2016 general elections.

According to him, he was assigned to settler communities in 2016, and by the end of the elections, he worked hard to improve the electoral fortunes of the party in those areas, culminating in the wrestling of seats hitherto considered as the traditional seats of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). I was part of the team that won 2016 elections.

To this end, he believes if he wins the NPP national chairmanship, another opportunity will have occurred for the two of them (Stephen Ayesu Ntim and President Akuffo Addo) to serve the party in their respective positions as Presidential candidate for 2020 and national chairman respectively.

Many of the delegates who graced the meetings called for measures to bridge the gap between government and the party.

They also appealed to the aspirant who is the chairman of the Lands Commission to consider wading into the ban of small-scale mining activities in the country by the Nana Addo administration.

They assured him of their unflinching support based on assurances that he will serve the ultimate interest of the party if he emerges winner of the July contest.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!