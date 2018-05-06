Gov’t to use strategic resources to propel industrial agenda – Aviation Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Minister for Aviation, Cecilia Dapaah

Government is determined to exploit its strategic resources, human and natural resources, to propel an aggressive industrial transformational agenda with strong emphasis on private sector participation, Cecilia Dapaah, Minister of Aviation, has said.

“This is absolutely vital to transform the structure of the economy from being dependent on the production and export of raw materials, to an industrialized, value-added one. It is for this reason that the government is embarking on an aggressive industrial transformation agenda with private sector participation,” she said.

Delivering the keynote address at the maiden West Africa Business Excellence Awards 2018, which came off in Accra, Ms. Dapaah, urged the business community to take advantage of the various policies outlined by the government to enhance economic growth.

“Government is committed to transforming the economy of this nation. This cannot be achieved without making the private sector the centre of growth for the economy. Thus, Government is partnering with the private sector, which is seen as the engine of growth for development.

We are of the belief that creating the regulatory, innovative and competitive environment will motivate indigenous Ghanaian companies and entrepreneurs to add more value to what they are already manufacturing to make their products and services competitive,” she added.

Oheneba Kwabena Kena, the event’s director, noted that there has been a steady growth in the economy of West Africa over the years despite the difficult times and seasons faced. To him, this is fundamentally due to the resilience of outstanding businesses and individuals.

“Companies and individuals have been under pressure to adopt innovative approaches and solutions. The Award ceremony is thus not only a time for celebration, but it is importantly a time for showcasing, and sharing experience among peers in quest for excellence,” he noted.

Organized by KN Unique Communications and Strategic Accountancy Africa, the West Africa Business Excellence Awards, seeks to celebrate organizations that have worked to make a difference and also demonstrated extraordinary business leadership attributes, compassion and humility in the delivery of service to the community.

Held under the theme, ‘Celebrating Business Excellence in West Africa’, the awards ceremony saw partnerships from the West Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and media organisations such as the Business and Financial Times (B&FT).

The night saw institutions from oil and gas, shipping, aviation, tourism and hospitality, banking and finance, manufacturing, retail, ICT, telecoms, pharmaceuticals and construction take home plaques, trophies and citations.

A group photograph with some of the award winners

The award winners are Baj Freight & Logistics, Outstanding Haulage Company of the Year; Blow Group of Companies, Diversified Business Group of the Year; Electroland, Outstanding Distributor of the Year (Electronics); Emirate Airlines, Most Safety and Security Conscious Airline; Ernest Chemist, Outstanding Pharmaceutical and Chemical Company; and Ethiopian Airline, Customer Service Award – Aviation.

The Manufacturing Company of the Year (Cement), went to GHACEM Ltd; Operational Excellence Award – Energy and Power, Ghana Gas Company; Manufacturer of the Year (PVC Pipes & Fittings), Interplast; Outstanding Mining Equipment Supplier, J. A. Plant Pool; Outstanding Transport Company of the Year (Oil & Gas), J. K. Horgle Transport; and Outstanding Destination Spa of the Year, Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm.

The Outstanding ICT Company of the Year, Liranz; Outstanding Retail Company, Melcom; Electronic Brand of the Year, Nasco; Outstanding IT Infrastructure and System Integration Company, Redmango; Excellence In Wellness Care, Chiropractic Wellness; Innovative IT Consulting and Technology Firm, Westblue Consulting; Most Promising Life Insurance Company of the Year, Starlife Assurance; and Construction Company Of The Year, Quirez Galvao.

The Outstanding Logistics Company, Transglobal Logistics; Excellence in Health and Safety, Keltec Limited; Manufacturer of the Year (Paper & Plastic Disposables); Everpack; E-Commerce and Digital Experience Bank, Ecobank; Premium Still Water of the Year, Belaqua; Outstanding Food and Beverage Product, Herbalife Nutrition; Most Promising Marketing Agency, BTL Africa; Cement Brand of the Year, Dangote Cement; Customer Experience Award – Telecom, Vodafone; and Life Insurance Company of the Year, Enterprise Life.

Under the special recognition category, the Business Leader of the Year – Insurance went to Aretha Duku (Managing Director, Ghana Union Assurance); Business Leader of the Year – Banking & Finance, Christiana Ekaete Olaoye (Managing Director, Energy Bank); Most Promising Social Entrepreneur, Joseph Awuah- Darko (CEO , Agbogloshine); Corporate Personality of the Year, Henry Oroh (Managing Director , Zenith Bank Ghana ); and Exemplary Leadership Award HRM Eze (Dr) Chucks Jude Ihenetu, (CEO, Chibert Group Of Companies).