Home | News | Ghana producer price inflation rises to 6.4% in April

Ghana producer price inflation rises to 6.4% in April

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: atinkaonline.com

Inflation GhanaFile photo

The year-on-year inflation from the Producer Price Index (PPI) for all industry rose to 6.4 per cent in April 2018, the monthly change rate was 0.9% Acting Government Statistician, Baah Wadieh has announced.

The mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 10.3%, followed by the manufacturing sub-sector with 7.2%.

The utilities sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation of 0.3%.

With respect to the monthly changes, manufacturing recorded the highest inflation rate of 1.2%, followed by the mining a quarrying sub-sector with 0.7%, utilities sub-sector recorded no change.

This was announced by the acting government statistician, Mr. Baah Wadieh at press conference in Accra on Wednesday, 23 May

Mr. Wadieh explained that the rise in the rate was mainly due to higher petroleum and gold prices.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!