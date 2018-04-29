Ghana producer price inflation rises to 6.4% in April

Business News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

The year-on-year inflation from the Producer Price Index (PPI) for all industry rose to 6.4 per cent in April 2018, the monthly change rate was 0.9% Acting Government Statistician, Baah Wadieh has announced.

The mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 10.3%, followed by the manufacturing sub-sector with 7.2%.

The utilities sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation of 0.3%.

With respect to the monthly changes, manufacturing recorded the highest inflation rate of 1.2%, followed by the mining a quarrying sub-sector with 0.7%, utilities sub-sector recorded no change.

This was announced by the acting government statistician, Mr. Baah Wadieh at press conference in Accra on Wednesday, 23 May

Mr. Wadieh explained that the rise in the rate was mainly due to higher petroleum and gold prices.