Coach Kwesi Appiah, John Paintsil donate GHC 35,000 to E.K Afranie Foundation

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Kwesi Appiah GfaKwesi Appiah, Black Stars coach

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil has shown his support to the EK Afranie foundation by donating GHC15,000.00 to support the course.

Painstil showed the kind gesture after being called upon to help the initiative set up by the late EK Afranie who passed on last year.

His support looked to have prompted some bigwigs personalities in the game after Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah also donated GHC20,000.00 to the foundation.

The celebrated Ghanaian Coach played a huge role in the lives of these two personalities. John Paintsil was a member of the Black Satellites team at the 2001 FIFA World Youth Championship in Argentina.

Kwesi Appiah, on the other hand, played under EK Afranie at Kotoko and also described the Coach as a Godfather. The EK Afranie’s Memorial Foundation is aimed at helping the less privilege in the Society.

Meanwhile, a book launch which will contain the biography of the former Black Stars Coach will be held at the Coconut Grove Hotel in Accra.

The late EK Afranie passed on after a car transferring him to the Okumfo Anokye Hospital got involved in an accident.

