Home | News | AfDB and UNIDO sign MoU to firm up collaboration

AfDB and UNIDO sign MoU to firm up collaboration

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Afdb Unido MoUDr Akinwumi Adesina (R) and Mr Philippe Scholtes signing the Memorandum of Understanding

The African Development Bank and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) have jointly appended signatures to a Memorandum of Understanding to step up their existing collaboration to stimulate the industrialization agenda of African economies.

The event would spiral into establishing a framework that defines mutual collaboration and financing arrangements on relevant joint activities.

The MOU aligns to the Bank’s High fives strategy and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the G20 Initiative on Supporting Industrialization in Africa.

It also clarifies joint activities and funding arrangements and introduces a work programme together with consultation and review mechanisms.

“The Bank launched in 2016 its Industrialization Strategy for Africa 2016-2025, which was the outcome of collaborative work with UNIDO and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, said the signing of the present MoU was key to the Bank’s Strategy’s implementation and a potential game-changer.”

“The Bank already benefits enormously from UNIDO’s expertise in developing policies, programmes and knowledge tools which support our member countries to industrialize.”

In 2017, the Bank allocated US$1.2 billion to Industrialize Africa – one of the Bank’s High five development priorities – mostly to projects for financial sector operations.

The new agreement facilitates the Bank and UNIDO cooperation on joint activities of shared interest in areas such as agro-industry development, circular economy, eco-industrial parks, investment in innovation and technology, enterprise development, trade and capacity-building, and access to finance, among others.

Mr Philippe Scholtes, Managing Director of UNIDO, said: “Achieving Africa’s industrial potential will not happen by chance; strong partnerships such as the one our two organizations have now formalized are key.”

“This partnership will create significant opportunities and facilitate our work together towards the operationalization of IDDA III (2016–2025)”.

He said the unit was a specialized agency that was mandated to promote industrialization development for poverty reduction, inclusive globalization and environmental sustainability.

He said its objectives fully recognize in the SDG to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusiveness and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation, creating shared prosperity, advancing economic competitiveness, safeguarding the environment, strengthening knowledge and institutions.

He said it envisaged boosting intra-regional trade to scale beyond the 16 percent mark attained previously by developing human capital based on vocational skills training by adding value to manufactural and processing commodities to open up the rural setting.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!