LIVE UPDATES: Zylofon Cash Premier League (Week 13)

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wa KotokoKotoko are up against Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara stadium this afternoon

The Zylofon Cash Premier League resumes today after going on a break due to Aduana Stars’ accumulation of more than five outstanding matches in the league.

Aduana Stars’ participation in Africa Club competition has led to a lot of outstanding matches which needed to be cleared. And some of those outstanding games have been duly cleared paving way for the resumption of the remainder of the league.

The league matches to be played today will witness some fascinating and intriguing fixtures across the various league centers.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, pressure is mounting on Asante Kotoko to bounce back to winning ways after a series of disappointing performances in the league.

Those poor run of games have led to the sacking of three top players of the club including Sadick Adams. Some new players have also been brought in to beef up the squad in the second transfer window.

The Porcupine Warriors come face to face with Elmina Sharks and they cannot afford to slip at home in this game if they hope to remain in the frame for a title win this season.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin will also use this opportunity to try the new signings he has made for the club in the second transfer window.
In other games, Karela United will welcome defending champions Aduana Stars to the Ayinese Park in Nzema.

Karela will be hoping to replicate their impressive form at home against the ‘Ogya boys’ who will also be hoping to avoid two defeats in a row after losing to Medeama away on Sunday.

Meanwhile Accra Hearts of Oak will be seeking for a revenge against WAFA in this week 13 fixture to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday May 24.
WAFA walloped Hearts of Oak by 5-0 in the 2016/17 season at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena. That heavy defeat goes down as one of Hearts’ heaviest defeat in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak appear invigorated with the acquisition of experienced goalkeeper Ernest Sowah from Kotoko and the arrival of the Ivorian player Camara Nguessan.

Below are the remaining fixtures

Week 13 fixtures at a glance

Wa All Stars vs Inter Allies
Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks
Karela vs Aduana
Ebusua Dwarfs vs AshantiGold
B.Chelsea vs Medeama
Dreams vs Eleven Wonders
Bechem vs Liberty
Hearts of Oak vs WAFA (Thursday)


