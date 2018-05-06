Home | News | Fertilizer plant: Jomoro MCE calls for calm over land disputes

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Jomoro MCE Ernest Kwofie

The Municipal Chief Executive for Jomoro Ernest Kwofie is calling on the Paramount Chief of the Western Nzema Traditional Area, Awulae Annor Adjayi III and the Chief of Nzemaland, King Kaku Ackah to end the protracted conflict between to allow the construction of a proposed fertiliser plant in Jomoro.

According to the MCE, the disagreement is threatening the project.

The NPP government ahead of the 2016 general elections promised to construct a processing plant in Jomoro which will use gas from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant to manufacture fertiliser. Technicians at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant later told Citi News that the project would be sited in the Jomoro Municipality for proximity and other technical reasons.

But speaking to Citi News the MCE for Jomoro Ernest Kwofie who is concerned about the impact of the impasse on the project said the government may be forced to change the location of the plant.

He explained that “the citing of the fertiliser plant is no longer the preserve of Jomoro because the gas pipeline stretches from here to Aboadze and even beyond, which means, any other district apart from Jomoro can be chosen to host the plant. We are working to have it cited in Jomoro. However, we have this chieftaincy issue which is not playing too well to our advantage.”

“We have Awulae Annor Adjaye III, the paramount chief of the Western Nzema Traditional Area and Awulae Kaku Ackah, the “King” of Nzemaland. When the government team comes around to meet owners of the land on which the fertiliser plant will be cited, each of these traditional leaders wants the team to pay homage to him. But I am trying to let them know that development first.”

He continued, warning that “in some years back we heard of a fertiliser plant in Shama. This means the people in Shama are interested in the plant going there, so I am asking my people that we need to be calm because. Other people are ready to take it. The government will not wait till we are done settling our land disputes. They will move to where they will be welcomed. We need to be careful not to lose it.”

He concluded that the fate suffered by the Atuabo chiefs on compensation could be avoided.

