NPP open for out-of-court settlement in Hajia Fati’s assault case

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Hajia Fati and the Journalist who was assaulted

The governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) wants an out-of-court settlement in the pending lawsuit involving Activist Hajia Fati and an Adom FM reporter.

Hajia Fati made her first appearance in court this week after she allegedly assaulted the Multi-media reporter at the NPP’s headquarters weeks ago.

The maverick supporter of the governing NPP was arraigned on charges of assault, and damaging of property, but pleaded not guilty.

She is standing trial for allegedly slapping Adom FM’s Ohemaa Sekyiwaa who was covering events at the NPP’s headquarters on Friday, 4 May 2018.

On Wednesday, 9 May 2018, the NPP loyalist rendered an unqualified apology to the victim and Ghanaian journalists in general.

But the multimedia group stated that her apology would not be accepted and will ensure that Hajia Fati is prosecuted.

However, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Lawyer for the accused person, Hajia Fati, and the party, Captain(rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey said he believes the matter will be settled out of court.

“According to the Alternative Dispute Resolution(ADR) regime, petty petty misdemeanors like petty assault and causing public nuisance, these are issues that can be resolved through discussions and compromises here and there. So I don’t have a problem if this matter is resolved peacefully. But that is not to say that I have any iota of doubt that should the case come for trial, my client will be acquitted and discharged, because if you look at the facts, a cursory glance at the facts, reveals that my client has no intention whatsoever of committing the offense, so I don’t have a problem.”