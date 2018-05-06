Home | News | Supreme Court declares Dasana family rightful Bimbilla rulers

Supreme Court declares Dasana family rightful Bimbilla rulers

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Supreme Court has declared the Dasana Andani family, rightful rulers of Bimbilla following a protracted chieftaincy dispute spanning 15 years.

The Wednesday morning judgment has affirmed the National House of Chief's ruling on the matter in 2014.

The court also described the claim to the throne by rival Nakpaa Naa Dawuni family as lacking merit and becomes the third institution to dismiss their claim to the Bimbilla skin.

The National House of Chiefs in 2014 dismissed an appeal against the legitimacy of the late overload of Bimbilla, Naa Andani Dasana. This decision was an affirmation of an earlier Northern Regional House of chiefs ruling in favour of the Dasana Family.

The rival family of Nakpaa Naa Dawuni, still dissatisfied headed to the Supreme Court hoping to overturn the judgement.

Bimbilla, over the last 15 years, has been engulfed in a conflict due to this disagreement and has seen clashes that has claimed over forty lives, including women and children.

The judgement of the court read by Justice Gabriel Pwamang stated that the late Naa Andani Dasana had been lawfully enskinned as ruler of Bimbilla.

The court held that the claim by the Nakpaa Naa Dawuni family that the head of Kingmakers, Juo Naa was the only one clothed with power to determine who rules.

The court held that nominations are done by the family and decided upon by the "Kingmakers" and not only the Head of the "Kingmakers" as has been claimed.

This, the court explained, meant the nomination and enskinment of Nakpaa Naa Dawuni was invalid.

The process leading to the nomination and enskinment of the late Naa Andani Dasana was declared as valid and in accordance with law by the Apex court.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

