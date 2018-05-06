Number 12 Expose: It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi Nyantakyi- Kwabena Yeboah

President of Sports Writers Association of Ghana Kwabena Yeboah has stated that it will take a miracle to save Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The President of Ghana Football Association has allegedly been picked up by officials of the Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday at the Kotoka International Airport. ‘

READ ALSO:Throwback to when Nyantakyi told Ghanaians that even those who owe ‘must chop’

Kwesi Nyantakyi was returning from Morroco after he had been referred to the Criminal Investigation Department for questioning with the complaint of allegedly defrauding under false pretense.

Kwabena Yeboah was speaking to Joy FM when he made the assertion that it ill be difficult for Nyantakyi to escape facing the law if guilty

Only a miracle will save Kwasi.”

Kwabena Yeboah went on to state that the Ghana Football President critics will be elated because he is perceived to be arrogant and power drunk.

READ ALSO:Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for defrauding by false pretence

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been scheduled to be released on 6 June,2018