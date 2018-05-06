Photos & Videos: 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’

John tied the knot with Gifty Mawunya Nkornu – a Ghanaian lawyer who is based in the United Kingdom.
Their ceremony happened on Saturday, May 12, in Accra with top personalities, from ex-president John Dramani Mahama to top stars in attendance.
But, prior to their ceremony, fashion designer and radio host KOD made a statement that caused social media outrage.
play
John Dumelo would cheat on his wife after his Honeymoon — Afia Schwarzenegger
READ MORE: Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018
KOD took to Facebook to express his excitement over his invitation to actor John Dumelo’s wedding, suggesting that John’s fiancée, Gifty was beautiful, quiet and reclusive – qualities he purported makes a woman a good ‘marriage material.’
He went ahead to advise women who wanted to be wives of celebrities not to be ‘all over the place’ but to learn from Gifty.
play
17 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one
READ MORE: 13 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one
His statement attracted jabs from fellow female celebrities, feminists and social media users in general.
But it seems John’s wife was also ‘all over the place’ before her marriage but no one had any idea about it.
Oh wait, ‘all over the place’ in this context doesn’t mean she was jumping from one man to another or was a Slay Queen or whatever.
From nightclubs to expensive vacations, I bring you 18 photos/videos that prove John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’.
1. When she was 'all over the place' with her squad
play When she was 'all over the place' with her squad
2. Squad goals
3. Another one!
4. And another one!! This was her recent birthday.
play And another one!! This was her recent birthday.
5. When she hanged out with Ex-President Mahama
6. And when they were sighted again in the year 2013
play And when they were sighted again in the year 2013
7. When she hit the New York & Company retail shop back in 2014
play When she hit the New York & Company retail shop back in 2014
8. When she was prancing around the Westfield Stratford City in London.
A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on
9. When she had a good cruise game in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
play When she had a good cruise game in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
10. Sipping on a lone time in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
play Sipping on a lone time in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
11. When she chose Dubai for her vacation
play When she chose Dubai for her vacation
12. Her quad biking game in Dubai
play Her quad biking game in Dubai
13. It's winter...let's go back to Canada!
14. When she was letting her hair down in the club!
15. When she hit the Hollywood Walk of Fame
play When she hit the Hollywood Walk of Fame
16. She really loves luxurious cars!
17. Those important photos with American basketball stars, Shaq and Nick Young
play Those important photos with American basketball stars, Shaq and Nick Young
18. When she was 'all over the place', goofing around with Nadia Buari.
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article