That's Right!!! Drinking bar operator in prison for excessive noise making

A drinking bar operator has been remanded into prison custody by Nsuta circuit court for playing music with instruments placed in the bar to disturb other members of the community with impunity.

The arrest and subsequent arraignment of Odehyie Asamoah was at the behest of the environmental officers from the Sekyere Central district assembly who had warned him to reduce the noise pollution, but to no avail.

According to a report by the Ghana News Agency, without permission, the suspect erected loud speakers and other instruments with which he was disturbing the peace of other residents including patients, doctors and nurses of the Nsuta polyclinic.

District environmental officer, Joseph Puah Aamalesour told the court presided over by Lydia Osei Marfo that, some residents of the area in question lodged complaints with the assemblyman and some town council members, as well as the district environmental office about the operations of the drinking bar.

play Drinking bar operator in prison for excessive noise making

READ MORE: Deaf couple's marriage officiated by deaf pastor with deaf bridesmaids

Aamalesour said his outfit delegated officers who together with some other relevant stakeholders went to the drinking bar to amicably advise the suspect to be considerate and reduce the volumes on his machines to enhance coexistence.

However, unexpectedly, Asamoah turned death ear to the advice and instead became confrontational towards the complainants.

With the level of impunity exhibited by the suspect, the District environmental officer said his office had no other option, but to cause his arrest by the police.

The suspect is expected to make his next appearance in court on Thursday, May 24.