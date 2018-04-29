Health Tips: 5 foods that promote good night sleep

Did you know that there are certain foods that you can add to your grocery list to promote a good night sleep?

The good news is that these are inexpensive foods that are good for general wellbeing as well.

Here are foods that will help you fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly.

Fiber-rich foods

Eating more fiber could be key for better sleep. Eating fiber was associated with more restorative slow-wave sleep, the more you eat, the better you sleep. Fiber prevents blood sugar surges that may lower melatonin. Get a fiber boost from beans, artichokes, bran cereal and quinoa.

If you want a good night sleep, add fish such as salmon or tuna to your diet. Tuna contains vitamin B6, which is needed to make melatonin (a sleep-inducing hormone triggered by darkness), according to an article published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.

Whole grains

Bulgur, barley and other whole grains are rich in magnesium and consuming too little magnesium may make it harder to stay asleep, reported the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine.

Popularly known for its potassium components, bananas are also a good source of Vitamin B6, which is needed to make melatonin; a sleep-inducing hormone triggered by darkness.

Jasmine rice

Long grain rice such as Jasmine rice ranks high on the glycemic index, meaning the body digests it slowly, releasing glucose gradually into the bloodstream.