Kwesi Nyantakyi reports to Police CID

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has reported to the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Mr. Nyantakyi arrived in Accra on Wednesday May 23, 2018 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and was swiftly taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service in Accra.

This follows a complaint from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that Mr. Nyantakyi has used his name and office fraudulently.

President Akufo-Addo’s report to the police came after he watched portions of the latest exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, titled “Number 12: When misconduct and greed become the norm”.

Mr. Nyantakyi, at the time of the report, was however out of the country on an official assignment for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), where he is Vice President.

