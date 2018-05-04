Home | News | ZCPL Matchday 13: Kotoko face Sharks, Hearts play WAFA

ZCPL Matchday 13: Kotoko face Sharks, Hearts play WAFA

Dan Soko

The Zylofon Cash Premier League (ZCPL) matchday thirteen [midweek edition] returns this afternoon at various league centres with Kotoko hosting Elmina Sharks.

Kotoko did a massive clearout section and also added few players to beef up their squad.

Kotoko will go into the game as favourites but Sharks could prove a stumbling block for the Porcupines.

The last meeting between the two at the Baba Yara Stadium ended 1-0 in favour of Kotoko.

ZCPL matchday 13 fixturesHearts of Oak will also host Sogakope based side WAFA, at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Hearts lost 5-0 the last time both sides met.

Read also:Sharks & Medeama to replay ZCPL matchday 8 game

Hearts has signed former Kotoko goalkeeper Ernest Sowah, William Dankyi among others to improve their squad.

ZCPL table

