Home | News | Corruption's Large Shadow

Corruption's Large Shadow

Dan Soko
GFA Chairman, Kwasi Nyantakyi

GFA Chairman, Kwasi Nyantakyi

Once again, Tiger Eye, PI, has reminded us of our greatest enemy, corruption. This time, the man at the centre is GFA Chairman, Kwasi Nyantakyi. Other names are in the shadows, waiting to be revealed. It seems that regardless of what is promised, corruption marches on.

There have been coups-- and executions-- and new laws-- and new Presidents. And yet, corruption or the perception of it, keeps marching on. We are all against it, rhetorically, and yet, it marches on. It may be that the President is fighting it , as he pledged, but if he is, the effects are hard to see. Inexorably, he is losing the confidence of the public in that fight.Suzy Kassem was right that "In these times, a great leader must be extremely brave. Their leadership must be steered only by their conscience, not a bribe." Unless he takes drastic action, this President, like all those before him, will lose the fight against corruption and that would be tragic. By the way, when would Martin Amidu start going to court?

This leads to the law enforcement agencies.In the last few years, Tiger Eye, PI, has given us exposes on Customs and Excise, Mental Health and the Judiciary. And not much justice has followed these exposes. Why is there little consequences for the corrupt? If a private investigator can find so much, why can't the Police, EOCO, BNI, CHRAJ, and others, who are paid at public expense find anything? Why are we not holding them to account for their dereliction of duty?

As for Tiger Eye PI, while I admire their exposes, we must all be troubled. How are they funded? Do they operate within the law? Who picks their targets? Can they be used to target some people? Are they fair? This last point was highlighted by the advance viewing by the President and VP of their latest tape in advance of release to the public.

Finally, I am saddened by the glee with which we greet the fall of others. Mr. Nyantakyi and others have not been charged and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. I want justice to be done, fairly and evenly to all concerned. In the meantime, join me in praying for him, the President and the fight against corruption.

May God bless Ghana.
Arthur K

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Arthur Kobina Kennedy, Dr. and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Minority Not Involved In $89m Kelni GVG Deal – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!