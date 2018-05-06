Home | News | 85 People With Disabilities Receive Support

85 People With Disabilities Receive Support

Dan Soko

Eighty-five persons with disabilities in the Techiman Muncipality have received support from the Techiman Munciapl Assembly to alleviate their plight. The items which included the deep freezers, sewing machines, shoe making items and cash were presented to the recipients at a short ceremony in Techiman.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Municipal Chief Executive for Techiman, Hon. John Kofi Donyina said government has increased the percentage of the District Assemblies Common for People with Disabilities from 2-3%. He stated that the days where the monies were shared in peanuts to beneficiaries were over stating that the new government policy is that beneficiaries through the Committee will indicate what they want the money to be used for so that they are bought form them. Hon. Donyina said it was through the utilization of the money in this way that the plight of People with Disabilities will be alleviated. He therefore entreated recipients of the items to use them to improve their businesses to improve their livelihoods.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for the Techiman South Constituency, Honourable Henry Boakye Yiadom urged beneficiaries of the items not to sell them but use them to improve their businesses. He appealed to them to always contact his office or the Municipal Assembly for any educational assistance for their wards. On job creation, Mr. Yiadom Boakye said a total of four hundred and thirty youth have been engaged by the Forestry Commission in the Techiman Municipality in the government’s re-afforestation drive with the number expected to increase to seven hundred and thirty in the coming months. He further stated that the Municipality has been allocated three hundred and fifty slots under the Nation Builders Corp. He appealed to People with Disabilities not to use their disability as excuse but strive to improve their livelihoods as government initiate policies and programmes to improve their living conditions.

Mr. Asante Baffoe, the Municipal Co-ordinating Director said the new guidelines for the usage of the money will prevent the temptation of the Assemblies using the money.

