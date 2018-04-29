Home | News | Persident Akufo-Addo Commissions Techiman Divisional Police Headquarters

Persident Akufo-Addo Commissions Techiman Divisional Police Headquarters

Dan Soko

H.E Nana Addo Dankuah Akufo-Addo has commissioned a Divisional Police Headquarters at Techiman. Addressing a durbar organized in his honour, the President entreated citizens to work with the Police to fight crime. He also assured citizens about his commitment to ensure the implementation of the Free Senior High School adding that the second batch of the programme will be admitted in September 2018.

On the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, the president told the durbar that the programme will be extended to cover five hundred thousand farmers. He appealed to framers in the Brong Ahafo Region to take advantage of the policy so that the country will be food sufficient.

Touching on the creation of new regions, the President said the Commission of Enquiry was undertaking stakeholders consultations after which a report will be submitted to him. He said if the report recommend the creation of the Bono East Region, he will refer it to the Electoral Commission for a referendum. He therefore urged the people to vote for the creation of the region when the time comes.

The Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Area, Oseadeaye Akumfi Ameyaw IV was full of praise for the president for his government’s developmental efforts. He appealed to the Police administration to construct a Police barracks to accommodate Police personnel in the Municipality of which a four are land and ten thousand blocks have been secured.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. David Asante Apeatu admonished the attacks on police stations adding that “if you attack the Police you attack the state”. He therefore expects a healthy, responsible and accountable partnership between the Police and citizens to fight crime. He therefore entreated citizens to volunteer information about suspected criminals to the police to enable them to work on them in a more proactive manner. Police officers were asked to work professionally to ensure effective security.

In his welcome address, the Techiman Municipal Chief Executive, Honorable John Kofi Donyinah said initially the contractor wanted to terminate the building project after the change of government, but he had to intervene to ensure the completion of the project since security was paramount importance to the people. He expressed the Assembly’s commitment to finish the pavement of the facility.

