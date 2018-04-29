Lawyer Kweku Eyiah Named As Interim GFA Boss

The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association have installed Lawyer Kweku Eyiah as the interim president of the country’s football governing body.

An emergency meeting was held at the headquarters of the Ghana FA on Wednesday afternoon to elect an interim president whiles Kwesi Nyantakyi goes through investigations.

This decision comes after president Nana Akufo Addo ordered for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi for defrauding with false pretense.

The CAF 1st vice president is currently under investigation and could be in prison for 25 years if found guilty.

More to follow…