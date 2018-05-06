ANAS EXPOSÉ: I Feel Pity For Anas - Kojo Yankah

Controversial Western Regional Football Association chairman, Kojo Yankah has taken a swipe at Anas Aremeyaw Anas ahead of the upcoming exposé named "Number 12" video, claiming he feels pity for the investigative journalist for the highly anticipated piece.

The much-talked-about exposé video which is centred on football and politics is expected to be premiered on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi is currently under investigation at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department after president Nana Addo ordered for his arrest for defrauding people with false pretense.

However, reports have emerged that the FIFA Council Member could be in jail for 25 years if found guilty.

But, Mr Yankah has affronted the claim by labelling the ace investigative journalist as a pitiful person and dared him to incriminate any FA member in the video.

“I feel pity for Anas. I wish I’ll be captured in the video because I don’t believe the ingenuity of his work,” Yankah told Happy FM.

“How can he call himself a righteous person and force bribe on people’s neck and film them. Look at what he’s done to the life of the police he implicated in one of his expose videos…he forced the man to take the money and now go and look at the man’s life. He is not what he claims to be. Someone should kindly tell Anas to add me to the video.

“Nobody cares whether the video will be shown to 60,000 people or not; I can tell you that he will not succeed with the witch hunting video against the FA.

“Why does Anas put on a mask when investigating?” he quizzed.

“No FA member is scared or terrified about June 6. Those saying GFA officials are afraid because of the video are telling lies.”

“I seriously pity him. I said this with a purpose and after June 6 I will explain it to the whole world,” Yankah deduced.

Editor-In-Chief of The New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr is well known to have nurtured Anas Aremeyaw Anas have described the impending the video as a dynamite.