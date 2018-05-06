2018 Nestlé Milo U-13 Champions League Kicks Off

The first Zonal qualifiers of the 2018 MILO® Champions League (MCL) started in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region on Wednesday, 16th May 2018. The game which was the first of weeks of zonal qualifiers across the country saw a lot of talent display from both sides at the amazement of onlookers.

The two-day event which was held at the Big Boss park saw twelve schools drawn from the Northern, Upper East and the Upper West regions of Ghana battle for supremacy for the ultimate prize of qualifying to represent their respective regions at the National Finals to be held between the 20th and the 23rd of June 2018 at the Paa Joe Park, (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The schools who had to battle it out in the first zone included Gbewaa Demonstration Primary School, St Mark's Primary School, Sandema Preparatory School and Dagliga Primary School from the Upper East region, Kaladan E/P Primary School, Savelugu Experimental "A" Primary School, Balogu M/A Primary School and New Nkanchina Primary School from the Northern region. The rest were Jolinyire D/A Primary, Kundugud/A Primary, St. John’s Catholic Primary and Hamile D/A Primary from the Upper West region.

The next phase of the tournament taks off in Kumasi at Prempeh College from the 23rd to 25th May 2018. Zone 3 matches continue from there in Cape Coast at the Adisco park from 30th May to 1st June 2018. The bus for the zonal qualifiers finally ends in Koforidua at the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana, New Tafo between 6th and 8th June, 2018.

In addition to the zone 1 regions, the compositions of the rest of the zones are as follows:

Zone 2 - Ashanti and Brong Ahafo regions

Zone 3 - Western and Central regions

Zone 4 - Greater Accra, Volta and Eastern regions.

The 2018 edition of the MILO® U-13 Champions League will have 48 schools competing in these four zones, from which 10 top schools will qualify and advance to the finals. Each school will represent each of the 10 Regions of Ghana where awards and prizes including “Best Player” and “fair play team” will be given to deserving competitors. Over 20,000 schoolchildren are expected to participate in the tournament this year.

The MILO® U-13 Champions League is Nestlé Ghana’s way demonstrating its purpose of “enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future, as stated by its MD at the launch event.

Through the MILO® U-13 Champions League, Schoolchildren learn values such as respect, teamwork, determination, and focus, which shape them into active sports personalities and accomplished professionals in the future.

