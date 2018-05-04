Home | News | Anas’ methods 'accepted universally' – Baako

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Kweku Baako 42098Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako

Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako, Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, has said that the techniques used by his protégé Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in his journalism career are accepted globally.

He indicated that Anas does undercover journalism which is recognised worldwide.

He pointed out that, over the years the ethical dimension of Anas’ work has been questioned.

However, he said on Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme on Wednesday, 23 May 2018 that: “Anas does undercover journalism, if they don’t know, it is accepted universally. It comes with challenges, ethical as well as moral”.

He indicated that according to guidelines by the National Media Commission (NMC), paragraph four of the chapter on news gathering permits the methods used by Anas.

He said the guidelines stipulate that: “As a general rule, journalists must not use, or publish materials obtained by subterfuge; using clandestine devices such as hidden cameras and hidden tape-recorders. Such activity may, however, be justifiable in special circumstances such as detecting and inspecting crime sites or protecting public health and safety”.

Mr Baako said dependent on “what the object of investigation is and the purpose you seek to achieve, assuming there is an activity of criminal nature” you are permitted.

Furthermore, Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) code of ethics on the guidelines for journalists in Ghana indicates as point number 13, that, a journalist “Obtains information, videos, data, photographs and illustrations only by honest, straightforward, fair and open means—unless otherwise tampered by public interest considerations”.

His comments come in the wake of comments by Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, a private legal practitioner, who has questioned the mode of operation by investigative journalists Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to him, the laws of Ghana frown on secretly recording someone and using same as evidence against them.

The former lawmaker explained that the people captured in Anas’ yet-to-be-aired Number 12 undercover documentary, can sue the investigative journalist.

His comments come after President Nana Akufo-Addo reported the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, 22 May after having been privy to the documentary, which captured the FA boss fraudulently using the president’s name for personal gain.

Addressing the press on the issue, Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo is focused on tackling corruption and every individual found guilty in the documentary, will face the law.

Effah-Darteh told Accra News’ Obeng Mensah Katakyie on Wednesday, 23 May that: “His ways of doing things are not fair to the victims, and I don’t think those who support him believe in justice.

“You cannot secretly record somebody and use it against him, especially when the person has not been given the opportunity to respond.

“If we want to build a correct nation where we shall have progress and development based on justice and fair play, we need to do what is right.”

He added: “If any of the affected persons sues Anas in court, the High Court will rule that before you can premier the video, you must give the person due notice in advance, and, so, I am sure that anybody who will sue Anas will succeed. They can sue him in court.”

