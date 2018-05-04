Ebusua Dwarfs beat AshantiGold to end winless streak

Ebusua Dwarfs defeated Ashantigold in Cape Coast

Ebusua Dwarfs stunned high flying Ashantigold in Cape Coast after cruising to a 2-0 victory over the miners in Match Day 13 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

Paul Abakah Nkrumah opened the scoring on the hour mark before Aikins Asante sealed victory with a brilliant penalty.

The home side, who have struggled this season began the game on a bright note creating some good chances. Returnee forward Bright Lukman came close to grabbing the opener when his effort grace the cross bar.

The Crabs looked revitalized after a week week break, controlling the game but the first half could not produce any goals.

The Miners looked jaded and a shadow of the performances the produced in the first 12 games.

Meanwhile, after the break, Dwarfs continued with the way the left off in the first 45 minutes pressing for a goal.

That did not take enough time as 15 minutes into the second half, Paul Abaka Nkrumah, their brightest player on the pitch scored the opened with a beautiful strike.

With the advantage on their side the Cape Coast side made sure they picked all three points after a penalty was awarded 6 minutes later. The penalty was expertly converted by Aikins Asante.

The win will serve as a prelude to the kind of return Dwarfs requires as Ashantigold also take lessons home after a painful defeat.