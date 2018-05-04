Press Officer of the US Embassy in Ghana visits GNA Takoradi office

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Ms Sara Stealy, the United States Embassy Press Officer in Ghana

Ms Sara Stealy, the United States Embassy Press Officer in Ghana, on Tuesday paid a working visit to the Western Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency to acquit herself with the Agency’s operations.

She said the Press Office deemed their relationship with the media as a critical tool to promoting peaceful coexistence and ensure a free press.

Ms Stealy accompanied by Ms Zanaib Mahama, a staff of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Embassy, were received by Mrs Mildred Siabi-Mensah, a senior reporter on behalf of Mrs Justina Paaga the Regional Manager.

She said the US would continue to support press development in the country with many local and international programmes, to sharpen the skills of journalists to critically play their roles as gatekeepers and as agents of positive change in the society.

She donated four books and a Map: The Defender, To Tell the Truth Freely, The Element of Journalism, and Handbook of Independent Journalism and the United States Wall Map to the Agency to augment its library and the knowledge base of the staff.

Mrs Mildred Siabi-Mensah on behalf of the Regional Manager expressed gratitude to the team for the visit and expressed the belief that it would translate into a more meaningful cooperation and assistance between the two institutions.

She, however, appealed that the US Embassy to assisted the office with items such as computers, IPad, cameras, recorders and training to improve upon the daily work of staff in providing, accurate, unbiased and timely news for both the local and international community.