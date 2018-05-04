Home | News | Press Officer of the US Embassy in Ghana visits GNA Takoradi office

Press Officer of the US Embassy in Ghana visits GNA Takoradi office

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Stealy SaraMs Sara Stealy, the United States Embassy Press Officer in Ghana

Ms Sara Stealy, the United States Embassy Press Officer in Ghana, on Tuesday paid a working visit to the Western Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency to acquit herself with the Agency’s operations.

She said the Press Office deemed their relationship with the media as a critical tool to promoting peaceful coexistence and ensure a free press.

Ms Stealy accompanied by Ms Zanaib Mahama, a staff of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Embassy, were received by Mrs Mildred Siabi-Mensah, a senior reporter on behalf of Mrs Justina Paaga the Regional Manager.

She said the US would continue to support press development in the country with many local and international programmes, to sharpen the skills of journalists to critically play their roles as gatekeepers and as agents of positive change in the society.

She donated four books and a Map: The Defender, To Tell the Truth Freely, The Element of Journalism, and Handbook of Independent Journalism and the United States Wall Map to the Agency to augment its library and the knowledge base of the staff.

Mrs Mildred Siabi-Mensah on behalf of the Regional Manager expressed gratitude to the team for the visit and expressed the belief that it would translate into a more meaningful cooperation and assistance between the two institutions.

She, however, appealed that the US Embassy to assisted the office with items such as computers, IPad, cameras, recorders and training to improve upon the daily work of staff in providing, accurate, unbiased and timely news for both the local and international community.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Minority Not Involved In $89m Kelni GVG Deal – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!