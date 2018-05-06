Home | News | IMANI’s Bright Simons exposes BoG over ‘cooked’ debt to GDP figures

IMANI’s Bright Simons exposes BoG over ‘cooked’ debt to GDP figures

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Dr Ernest Addison.jpegErnest Kwamina Yedu Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana recently released some figures as part of the BoG’s Summary of Macroeconomic Data and these figures, MyNewsGh.com learns, are questionable as they do not represent the truth.

This is according to Bright Simons, who is Vice President of the policy think tank, IMANI.

Addressing the media, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana had said:

“The total public debt declined from 69.8 percent of GDP (GH¢142.5 billion) at the end of 2017 to 60.0 percent of GDP (GH¢145.0 billion) at the end of February 2018, reflecting a higher GDP base. Of the total, domestic debt was GH¢68.2 billion (47.0% of total debt) and external debt was GH¢76.8 billion (53.0% of total debt“.

These figures, IMANI believes are not reflective of the truth as Debt as a percentage of GDP was rather in his opinion “somewhere between 68-70% and NOT 60%” as BoG put it.

He called on the technocrats at the Central Bank “to do the right thing” and retract the document for correction.

He wrote on his Facebook wall:

“Okay, after a bunch of professional economists and finance whizs took a careful look at the data, it is safe to say that Public debt as a % of GDP is somewhere between 68% and 71%, and NOT the 60% that the Bank of Ghana has reported in its latest Summary of Macroeconomic Data. We expect that the professionals there will do the right thing and promptly retract the document for substitution forthwith. Thank you.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Minority Not Involved In $89m Kelni GVG Deal – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!