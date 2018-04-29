Home | News | Double salary saga: I was rather underpaid - MP clarifies

Double salary saga: I was rather underpaid - MP clarifies

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: ghanacrusader.com

Haruna Iddrisu NeatHaruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

The Minority Leader in parliament, Honourable Haruna Iddrisu, has clarified that contrary to claims that he drew double salary while serving as MP-Minister, he was actually underpaid.

Mr Iddrisu and some Mahama appointees, who were also legislators and ministers, are being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service over the matter.

In clarifying the issue during an encounter with the media in Accra on Wednesday, 23rd May 2018, Mr Iddrisu said he had evidence to show that he was not overpaid.

He said: “Since it’s under investigations, I’ll leave it under investigations but note that Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, the very government that says I’ve been overpaid or got double salary, there is absolute evidence that I was underpaid, so, they should go and look at their system failures.”

Reports filed some months back indicated that some former Ministers and MPs under the erstwhile Mahama government had allegedly received double salaries from the Controller and Accountant General as well as parliament. It was revealed that some of these Ministers and MPs supposedly did not report the error to the right authorities, hence sparking investigations by the CID into the matter.

