Anas exposé: Akufo-Addo's action a diversionary tactic - Asiedu Nketia

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: adomonline.com

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the order by the President for the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service to investigate the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is nothing but a diversionary tactic.

The CID has begun investigations into the case involving President of the GFA, Kwasi Nyantakyi.

Mr. Nyantakyi is under investigation for allegedly using the name of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lure some investors.

According to the NDC scribe, the decision to cause the police to investigate Nyantakyi is only an attempt by the President to cover up a stinky deal at the Communications Ministry.

“He (Nana Addo) did that as an attempt to divert attention from Ursula Owusu’s contract at the Communication Ministry which was bound to dominate public discussion from today…,” he said.

Policy Think Tank, Imani Ghana President, Franklin Cudjo has accused the Communication Minister, Ursula Ekuful of signing a new contract which is a drain on the resources of the country but the Minister insists Ghana is making a monthly savings of $1.1 million on account of GVGKelni’s engagement.

Mr Cudjoe has discounted those claims, wanting to know why there a current injunction by Subah if the pre-existing contracts have been terminated.

“Subah has taken the Ministry of Communication (MoC), National Communications Authority (NCA) to court and won an injunction which restricted the Telcos from dealing with any new service provider because they have a legitimate contract with government.

“Why will the MoC not wait to close all outstanding issues with Afriwave and Subah but proceed to issue letters of termination and assume that is how contracts are terminated”, he has quizzed.

The deal, Asiedu Nketia believes, is a stinky one which would cast the government in a negative light hence the decision to cause a diversion with the call for investigating Nyantakyi.

“The President is unhappy with the contents of the tape hence the decision…,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Wednesday.

