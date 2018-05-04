Anas exposé: The laws of Ghana frowns on secret recording – Effah- Dartey fires

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, private legal practitioner

Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, a private legal practitioner, has questioned the modus operandi of investigative journalists Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

He explained that, the laws of Ghana frown on secretly recording someone and using same as evidence against them.

The former legislator also indicated that the people captured in Anas’ yet-to-be aired Number 12 undercover documentary, can sue the investigative journalist.

His comments comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo reported the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, 22 May, 2018 after having been privy to the documentary, which captured the FA boss fraudulently using the president’s name for personal gain.

Addressing the press on the issue, Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo is focused on tackling corruption and every individual found guilty in the documentary, will face the law.

Effah-Darteh said in an interview with Accra FM on Wednesday, 23 May that: “His ways of doing things are not fair to the victims, and I don’t think those who support him believe in justice.” You cannot secretly record somebody and use it against him, especially when the person has not been given the opportunity to respond. If we want to build a correct nation where we shall have progress and development based on justice and fair play, we need to do what is right.”

Captain Effah Darteh further advised the affected persons to sue Anas in court, indicating that the High Court will rule on that before the video can be premiered. “You must give the person due notice in advance, and, so, I am sure that anybody who will sue Anas will succeed.”

Early on the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service picked up Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi for questioning at the Police headquarters after President Akuffo-Addo reported him for allegedly using his name for fraudulent activities.