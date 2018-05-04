Resign now; analyst advises Nyantakyi

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA)

In the wake of recent events, a sports analyst has said the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President should resign to preserve his integrity.

Nana Agyeman says Kwesi Nyantakyi must step aside as GFA boss if he is to save his face.

“To preserve his integrity, he must reign…” he told Roland Walker on the AM Show Wednesday on the Joy News channel.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the police to arrest Mr Nyantakyi for allegedly using his name to defraud by false pretences.

Nyantakyi is reportedly caught on tape trying to solicit for funds using the name of the President and the Vice President of the republic.

Mr Agyeman believes Nyantakyi wouldn’t be able to handle the affairs of the FA while simultaneously battling the state in court to prove his innocence.

“I don’t think he has the capacity to handle the allegations and manage football,” said.

He added that Mr Nyantakyi should consider how his staff and the public will relate to him if he decides to stay on.

“How will the staff relate to you…and how will the public also relate to you,” he asked.

Supporting his argument, the sports analyst cited the suspension of the Deputy Sports Minister in the wake of the Visa racketeering scandal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

“When something like this happens, you just have to step aside,” he said.

He added that the development has put Ghana and African football in a bad light. In his view, the GFA President is under scrutiny just like African football because Mr Nyantakyi is First Vice President of Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“Ghana has come under scrutiny and Africa has come under scrutiny,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joy News has learned that Mr Nyantakyi who is outside the jurisdiction at the moment will fly back to Ghana to turn himself in to the police to aid their investigations.