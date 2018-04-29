Botchwey, Kusi to deliver 2nd revolutionary lecture

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Former Finance Minister Professor Kwesi Botchwey and Executive Director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies, Professor Newman K. Kusi, will headline the second edition of the Revolutionary Lecture Series on Thursday, 31 May 2018, as part of activities marking the 39th anniversary of the June 4th uprising.

Organised under the auspices of the Office of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, former president and founder of the National Democratic Congress, as part of activities marking the annual celebration of the 4 June 1979 uprising, this year’s event will be held under the theme: Revolutionary Economic Trends, Ghana in Focus: Past, Present and the Future.

Professor Botchwey is expected to deliver a lecture on Ghana’s economic and social situation prior to 1983. It will be followed by a review of the economic reforms from 1983 to 1992: Issues, Responses and Outcomes, with Professor Kusi speaking on Ghana’s Economic Growth and Development in the Democratic Environment – Issues, Responses and Outcomes, and a rethinking of Ghana's development on a sustainable basis.

The Revolutionary Lecture Series is borne out of the experiences and philosophy of former President Jerry John Rawlings and the revolutionary transition Ghana went through.

The Lecture Series draws revolutionary ideas and experiences from politics, trade & industry, academia, gender, foreign and the global environment with the hope to help transform and shape the national psyche, attitudes, and behaviours.

The lecture will precede a durbar of cadres and revolutionaries at the Madina Social Welfare School Park on Monday, June 4 at 10am. The durbar which will be addressed by the leader of the revolution, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings will be under the theme: Re-organising Towards The Core Values.

Both events are open to the public. Sympathisers of the June 4th uprising and the 31st December revolution, workers students, activists, civil society organisations and public-spirited persons are invited to attend the two events.