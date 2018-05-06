Home | News | Video: Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse bin when he was caught

Video: Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse bin when he was caught

Dan Soko

A spare parts dealer in Nigeria’s Balogun Street, Oshodi was severely assaulted by a mob after he was caught attempting to dump the corpse of his girlfriend he had allegedly killed and stuffed in a bucket.

Media reports suggest that Isaiah Chukwu allegedly killed his 26-year-old lover, identified only as Joy at their residence where they had been cohabiting.

Prior to the discovery, Isaiah Chukwu is reported to have declared the deceased missing.

Some youth of the area reportedly saw him heading towards the refuse bin with a sack in which he wrapped the dead body and questioned him, but the suspect ignored them.

However, an Islamic cleric who was passing by at that moment became curious and opened the sack containing the dead body stuffed in a bucket.

Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse binplay

Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse bin

READ MORE: Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengers

Incensed resident could not restrain their emotions as they attacked him left right and center.

A witness is quoted as saying: “When people went to the room after the woman’s corpse was discovered, the whole apartment was filled with perfume.”

 

Another resident of the area also said: “They don’t fight. In fact, people always envied their relationship.

“We recovered a knife which he used for the crime and four mobile phones from the house. Although investigations are ongoing, we suspect it had to do with suspicion of infidelity.

Reports say the suspect was eventually handed over to the police.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Minority Not Involved In $89m Kelni GVG Deal – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!