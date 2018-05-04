Home | News | Photos: Actress Victoria Lebene seals lucrative ambassadorial deal

Photos: Actress Victoria Lebene seals lucrative ambassadorial deal

Dan Soko

Ghanaian actress and model Victoria Lebene has sealed a lucrative with top Turkish cosmetics company, Pineapple Cosmetics.

The cosmetics company, which has been in existence for decades, sealed a 1-year ambassadorial deal with the “Bitter Sweet Wine” actress.

The two parties sealed the deal Tuesday, May 22, at the company’s Ghana branch located at North Kaneshie in Accra.

The bankable deal, according to Pineapple Cosmetics management, will make Victoria the main face of the company in West Africa.

Addressing the press, Victoria said beauty is her passion thus the deal would be ‘work and happiness’ for her.

“I am really honoured and pleased to be on board with Pineapple [Cosmetics], as part of Miss Shirley’s role as the representative of Africa," she said.

She continued: "If you’ve studied me, you would realise that I have a lot of passion when it comes to beauty, hair, makeup and cosmetics. So, this is more or less work and happiness for me.

It will be a big pleasure for me to see Pineapple grow to a much bigger brand to compete with other top brands.

I am pleased to be on board and I’m looking forward to a bigger picture”.

Victoria Lebene is expected to push the brand to the maximum using her influence within the contract duration.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

