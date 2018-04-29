Zylofon Cash Premier League: GFA orders abandoned game to be replayed

The Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee has given the directive for the match day 8 game between Elmina Sharks and Medeama to be replayed.

The game which transpired at the Ndoum Stadium in Elmina was abandoned at half time after a brawl which emanated on the field of play escalated as the fans joined in physical exchanges.

This resulted to the referee on the day Nuhu Liman incurring an injury on his forehead in the process.

Following investigations, Sharks were found guilty of According to the DC, Sharks had breached Articles 35(2), 35(4), 35(7d) and 35(9) of the GFA General Regulations and Article 66(1&3) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.

The Elmina based side were then fined 5000 out of which 2000 will be used to compensate Referee Nuhu Liman.

the club was asked to deploy a movable tunnel by the start of next season and that was to checked and supervised by the Club Licensing Committee.

However, since the game was abandoned hallway through the Disciplinary Committee did decide that this very fixture must be replayed at neutral venue.