How? 4-year-old- boy in court for kissing 3-year-old classmate

Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season
- Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals
- Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars
- SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On
- Egypt fight against IS threatens humanitarian crisis: HRW
- Nepalese peacekeepers accused of child rape in South Sudan
- Your A B C and 1 2 3 of Political Economic By Sarjo Bayang Part 16: Wealth Creation and Poverty
- Drones To Distribute Blood, Drugs – Bawumia
- Vodafone Revolutionalises Mobile Money Space With 'Ahotor Bundle'
- KMA To Launch “Dustbin Project” To Keep The City Clean And Green
- Gov’t Committed To Universal Access To Healthcare – Bawumia
- Speaker Recalls Parliament For 'Urgent Business'
- APC, PPP, GCPP, Others Useless – Ernesto Yeboah
- Economies Growing In Sub-Saharan Africa - IMF
- Hearts of Oak Winger Patrick Razak Earn Praises From Board Member
- CAF President Ahmad Ahmad Arrives In Ghana Ahead Of University Award
- Asante Kotoko Coach Akakpo Patron Lauds Players Character After Wa All Stars Win
- Team Effort Can Stop Ronaldo - Boateng
- Europe Should Back Morocco World Cup Bid- CAF Boss
- Finance: Google-parent Alphabet is surging after its earnings report (GOOGL)
- Strategy: Princess Charlotte just became a middle child — here's what that could mean for her future
- Politics: Bernie Sanders is about to roll out a plan to guarantee every single American a job
- Finance: Under Armour's new sneaker technology is getting more attention than the Curry 4 (UAA)
- Finance: Under Armour's new sneaker technology is getting more attention than the Curry 4 (UAA)
- Tech: Apple sells 5 different types of iPad and it's hard to choose — but there's one that's best for most people (AAPL)
- Finance: Wall Street will never have the courage to admit why Eddie Lampert failed
- Finance: Oil rallies to a 3-year high
- Tech: LIVE: Google Alphabet beats on Q1 earnings (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Strategy: 'This is all a sham': Ex-Sears executive says the CEO's new bid to revive Sears will kill off the 125-year-old retailer once and for all (SHLD)
- Tech: How to use Google Duo, the video calling app that's better than Apple's FaceTime and works on any phone (GOOGL, GOOG)
- Finance: Airstream's newest trailer is a big departure from its iconic designs
- Team Effort Can Stop Ronaldo – Boateng
- Europe Should Back Morocco World Cup Bid- CAF Boss
- MPs recalled from recess to consider some urgent parliamentary business
- Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals
- Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars
- SAD NEWS… Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On
- Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile
Click Here to Comment on this Article