Hajia Fati's Assault: NPP seeks out of court settlement

Dan Soko

Counsel for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Capt. Nkrabea Effa-Dartey is pushing for out of court settlement in the case of Hajia Fati's assault on Adom FM's Ama Sekyiwaa.

NPP supporter Hajia Fati slapped the journalist at the NPP Headquarters in Accra earlier this month.

Hajia Fati made her first appearance in court this week. She was arraigned at the Adjabeng Magistrate Court on charges of assault and damaging property but pleaded not guilty.

Lawyer for the NPP and Hajia Fati, Captain (Rtd) Nkrabeah Effah Darteh, told Citi FM that he is optimistic that they will reach a settlement agreement with the complainant.

“According to the alternative dispute regime, petty misdemeanors like petty assault among others can be resolved through discussions and compromises here and there," he said.

 

"So I do not have a problem if this matter is resolved peacefully but I have no doubt that should the case come for trial my client will be acquitted and discharged because if you take cursory glance of the fact, you realize my friend had no intention of committing the offence so I do not have a problem” said Mr. Darteh.

Hajia Fati later in an interview explained that she thought the reporter was Sammy Crabbe’s agent who had been sent to take pictures for ulterior motives adding that she thought the journalist was an”onion seller”.

“The woman standing there did not look like a reporter. I thought it was one of Sammy Crabbe’s women who wanted to take pictures of me. The lady did not look like a reporter. She resembled an onion seller. She did not look like a reporter at all,” she said.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

April 29, 2018

