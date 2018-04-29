CID moves Kwesi Nyantakyi to his residence for further investigation

The President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has been moved by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to his residence for a search to be conducted.

The new move, according to the CID, is to search for more information in connection with the accusations leveled against him by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was transported few hours after he arrived in Accra on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to the CID Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service in Accra for questioning.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, ordered for the immediate arrest of the head of GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, for defrauding by false pretences.

President Akufo-Addo’s report to the police came after he watched portions of the latest exposé by investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, titled “Number 12: When misconduct and greed become the norm”.

The film has not been publicly screened yet, but it is believed that, Mr. Nyantakyi, who has been the President of the GFA for 13-years, may have been caught on camera in a compromised position.

Nyantakyi is believed to have been captured negotiating a deal using the name of President Akufo-Addo.

