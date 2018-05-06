Bimbilla: Regent extends olive branch to ‘competitors’

The Regent of Bimbilla, Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Dasana Andani has called on his ‘competitors’ to draw close so that they can co-exist and live in peace.

The Regent said “over the past decade, a lot of lives, livelihoods and development opportunities have been lost in the name of chieftaincy dispute” and this must stop.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, finally settled on the rightful heir to the Bimbilla Skin.

The SC dismissed a case brought before it by Naakpa Naa, one of the factions in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute, challenging the judgment of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs confirming Naa Dasana Andani II as overlord of Bimbilla.

According to the five-member panel of justices, the case before them lacked merit, hence the decision to rule in favour of Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Dasana Andani.

A statement released by Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Dasana Andani and copied to Prime News Ghana moment after the ruling, promised "never again will the world hear of Nanum in bad taste".

“The Palace will like to assure all well-wishers and the world at large that never again will any life or property be lost through blood in the name of the chieftaincy dispute which has been ruled on by the apex court of the land”, the statement noted.

It said “the Palace of the Regent of Bimbilla, Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Dasana Andani wants to thank all well-wishers for their congratulatory messages extended following the Supreme Court ruling over the Bimbilla chieftaincy case which was before them over the legitimate occupant of the Bimbilla Skin”.

Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Dasana Andani said “the Palace will like to use this opportunity to urge its numerous supporters both within and outside Nanung to be magnanimous in their celebrations and to use this Ramadan to reflect on the direction that we want Nanung to go”.

The statement added that “the Palace wants to thank all well-meaning Nanumba’s and congratulate them on their patience, tolerance and dedication to seeing this case through to a successful end and wants to use this opportunity to extend an olive branch to those we saw as competitors in this struggle but not enemies to come on board and let’s put this case behind us while we forge ahead for Nanung to gets its share of the National cake in terms of development and never again should we use our share of the common fund to keep peace in Nanung”.

“The palace will like to thank all shareholders, the military high command and their men, the police high command and their men, Our Honorable MCE, HE the President of the Republic and the government for helping keep the peace of the area while the justice delivery system took its course. We want to further appeal to the security agencies to henceforth see crime in Nanung as crime and not put any chieftaincy colorations to it, that way it will maintain and cement the peace of the area and make this Kingdom strong and great again”, the statement added.

Latest news from Prime News Ghana