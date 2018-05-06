Home | News | Bimbilla: Regent extends olive branch to ‘competitors’

Bimbilla: Regent extends olive branch to ‘competitors’

Dan Soko

The Regent of Bimbilla, Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Dasana Andani has called on his ‘competitors’ to draw close so that they can co-exist and live in peace.

The Regent said “over the past decade, a lot of lives, livelihoods and development opportunities have been lost in the name of chieftaincy dispute” and this must stop.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, finally settled on the rightful heir to the Bimbilla Skin.

The SC dismissed a case brought before it by Naakpa Naa, one of the factions in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute, challenging the judgment of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs confirming Naa Dasana Andani II as overlord of Bimbilla. 

According to the five-member panel of justices, the case before them lacked merit, hence the decision to rule in favour of Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Dasana Andani.

A statement released by Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Dasana Andani and copied to Prime News Ghana moment after the ruling, promised "never again will the world hear of Nanum in bad taste".

“The Palace will like to assure all well-wishers and the world at large that never again will any life or property be lost through blood in the name of the chieftaincy dispute which has been ruled on by the apex court of the land”, the statement noted.

It said “the Palace of the Regent of Bimbilla, Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Dasana Andani wants to thank all well-wishers for their congratulatory messages extended following the Supreme Court ruling over the Bimbilla chieftaincy case which was before them over the legitimate occupant of the Bimbilla Skin”.

Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Dasana Andani said “the Palace will like to use this opportunity to urge its numerous supporters both within and outside Nanung to be magnanimous in their celebrations and to use this Ramadan to reflect on the direction that we want Nanung to go”.

The statement added that “the Palace wants to thank all well-meaning Nanumba’s and congratulate them on their patience, tolerance and dedication to seeing this case through to a successful end and wants to use this opportunity to extend an olive branch to those we saw as competitors in this struggle but not enemies to come on board and let’s put this case behind us while we forge ahead for Nanung to gets its share of the National cake in terms of development and never again should we use our share of the common fund to keep peace in Nanung”.

“The palace will like to thank all shareholders, the military high command and their men, the police high command and their men, Our Honorable MCE, HE the President of the Republic and the government for helping keep the peace of the area while the justice delivery system took its course. We want to further appeal to the security agencies to henceforth see crime in Nanung as crime and not put any chieftaincy colorations to it, that way it will maintain and cement the peace of the area and make this Kingdom strong and great again”, the statement added.

Latest news from Prime News Ghana

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Minority Not Involved In $89m Kelni GVG Deal – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!