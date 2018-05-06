Match Report: Karela United 2-1 Aduana Stars

Karela United FC continued their scintillating home performance in the Zylofon Cash Premier League as they inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Aduana Stars in Week 13 at the Crosby Awuah Park on Wednesday.

Karela United went into the game with the aim of returning to winning ways after losing contentiously to Liberty Professionals in their last game before the league proceeded on break.

Aduana Stars meanwhile were hoping to appease their fans with a victory following their two-game winless run - which culminated in their vociferous fans issuing death threats to their coach and players.

However, it was the home side who commenced the match on the front foot as they attacked their opponents right from the blast of referee Emmanuel Boateng whistle.

Despite controlling much of the possession, Karela failed to make it count as referee Boateng blew his whistle for the end of the first half.

The league newcomers continued from where they left off in the first stanza but this time turned their dominance into the goal as Donald Wellington fired them in front from close in the 65th minute.

Aduana Stars came out from their shells after conceding the goal and deservedly nailed the equalizer in the 79th minute through Yahaya Mohammed.

But with the match looking likely to end in a draw, Wellington popped up with a 93rd-minute winner to condemned Aduana to a third straight defeat in all competitions.

