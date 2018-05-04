Home | News | Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Elmina Sharks

Asante Kotoko earned a straightforward victory at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday as they dismissed Elmina Sharks 2-0 in a Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League.

The pressure was on Paa Kwesi Fabin and the Porcupines as they trailed Sharks in the league table - but they responded in style and were superior in all areas of the pitch to win with plenty to spare.

Despite their superiority, Kotoko had to wait until the second half for their first goal. Emmanuel Gyamfi scored with a superb effort on 62 minutes.

Fourteen minutes later, new fan favourite Yacouba Songne sealed the victory.

The win puts Kotoko in sixth position and three points behind the top spot.

Meanwhile, Elmina Sharks have dropped to seventh.

