Home | News | How Kwesi Nyantakyi was smuggled out of the CID headquarters

How Kwesi Nyantakyi was smuggled out of the CID headquarters

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nyantakyi Arrestplay videoNyantakyi left the CID premise in a white Nissan pickup

Embattled President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 reported himself to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, following an order for his arrest by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Kwesi Nyantakyi who also doubles as the first Vice President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) arrived in Ghana from Morocco before mid-day and was escorted by his lawyer Thaddeus Sori, GFA Executive Committee members Osei Kwaku Palmer and Lawyer Kwaku Eyiah and General Secretary of the FA, Isaac Addo to the CID headquarters.

The FA president was subjected to more than six hours of interrogation after which he was granted bail by the CID but was not charged with any offence according to our sources.

Journalists who converged at the headquarters of the CID with hopes of catching a glimpse of embattled GFA President and possibly get interviews from him or his lawyer were left disappointed as the GFA President was smuggled out of the CID premise in a rather deceptive manner.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the CID, Sheila Abeyie Buckman approached the journalists and asked them not to put on record whatever she was going to say.

Initially, the journalists were hesitant but eventually decided to heed to the request of Sheila Buckman. The CID PRO then proceeded to relay the information but unknowing to the pressmen it was a diversionary tactics from the CID.

While Sheila Buckman was pulling off her diversionary tactics, someone alerted the journalists that the FIFA Executive Council member was being sneaked out of the CID premise.

But before the media men got to the place, the white Nissan pickup that was conveying Kwesi Nyantakyi had sped off using the back gate of the CID headquarters.

The situation infuriated the journalists who hurled some words some abusive words at the Deputy PRO of the CID.

The founder and leader of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga who had come to the CID headquarters on a different mission was left appalled by the treatment meted out to the journalists by the CID.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Minority Not Involved In $89m Kelni GVG Deal – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!