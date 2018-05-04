How Kwesi Nyantakyi was smuggled out of the CID headquarters

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

play videoNyantakyi left the CID premise in a white Nissan pickup

Embattled President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 reported himself to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, following an order for his arrest by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Kwesi Nyantakyi who also doubles as the first Vice President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) arrived in Ghana from Morocco before mid-day and was escorted by his lawyer Thaddeus Sori, GFA Executive Committee members Osei Kwaku Palmer and Lawyer Kwaku Eyiah and General Secretary of the FA, Isaac Addo to the CID headquarters.

The FA president was subjected to more than six hours of interrogation after which he was granted bail by the CID but was not charged with any offence according to our sources.

Journalists who converged at the headquarters of the CID with hopes of catching a glimpse of embattled GFA President and possibly get interviews from him or his lawyer were left disappointed as the GFA President was smuggled out of the CID premise in a rather deceptive manner.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the CID, Sheila Abeyie Buckman approached the journalists and asked them not to put on record whatever she was going to say.

Initially, the journalists were hesitant but eventually decided to heed to the request of Sheila Buckman. The CID PRO then proceeded to relay the information but unknowing to the pressmen it was a diversionary tactics from the CID.

While Sheila Buckman was pulling off her diversionary tactics, someone alerted the journalists that the FIFA Executive Council member was being sneaked out of the CID premise.

But before the media men got to the place, the white Nissan pickup that was conveying Kwesi Nyantakyi had sped off using the back gate of the CID headquarters.

The situation infuriated the journalists who hurled some words some abusive words at the Deputy PRO of the CID.

The founder and leader of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga who had come to the CID headquarters on a different mission was left appalled by the treatment meted out to the journalists by the CID.