Home | News | Nyantakyi’s arrest: Emile Short speaks

Nyantakyi’s arrest: Emile Short speaks

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: atinkaonline.com

Emile Short2Emile Francis Short

Following the directive from the Presidency Tuesday, May 22, as made known public by the Deputy Chief Staff, Abu Jinarpor that the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi be arrested by the Police for defrauding under false pretense, the whole nation has been submerged by it with varying opinions.

The President, according to Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor, gave the directive after watching some section of the advertised Anas’ corruption video to be shown June 6. The video captures the FA Capo soliciting money from some purported investors using the names of the President and Vice President to aid his act.

Several others including legal luminaries have questioned the President’s order and whether or not President Akufo Addo has the power legally per our laws to order Nyantakyi’s arrest or all he has to do is to lodge a formal complaint.

Another argument is whether the President per our laws can also establish a prima facie case against the FA President as said in the directive by his deputy chief of staff.

Meanwhile, former Commissioner of CHRAJ, Emile Francis Short opined that President Akufo Addo might have given the order because he sees himself as a complainant.

“It may well be that the President sees himself as a complainant in this matter because his name was used and that is why he has taken this proactive step in asking the CID to take up the matter.”

He, however, declined to speak on the legality of the directive but maintains that since his name has been mentioned in the scandal he (Emile Short) is speculating that the order for arrest is in the capacity as a complainant.

And that defrauding by false pretense in this particular case means monies would be given to him and his Vice President.

His submission hinged on how media men and women execute their duties without corruption during a Forum on Media and Corruption in Ghana.

The former CHRAJ boss calls for a holistic approach in fighting corruption where there would be effective public education, preventive strategies and investigation and prosecution. Therefore, the establishment of the Office of Special Prosecutor is commendable.

The passing of the RTI and Public Officers Bill as well as reviewing of the Asset Declaration regime to take away the bottlenecks in the system that breed corruption.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Minority Not Involved In $89m Kelni GVG Deal – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!