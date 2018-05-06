Nyantakyi’s arrest: Emile Short speaks

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: atinkaonline.com

Emile Francis Short

Following the directive from the Presidency Tuesday, May 22, as made known public by the Deputy Chief Staff, Abu Jinarpor that the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi be arrested by the Police for defrauding under false pretense, the whole nation has been submerged by it with varying opinions.

The President, according to Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor, gave the directive after watching some section of the advertised Anas’ corruption video to be shown June 6. The video captures the FA Capo soliciting money from some purported investors using the names of the President and Vice President to aid his act.

Several others including legal luminaries have questioned the President’s order and whether or not President Akufo Addo has the power legally per our laws to order Nyantakyi’s arrest or all he has to do is to lodge a formal complaint.

Another argument is whether the President per our laws can also establish a prima facie case against the FA President as said in the directive by his deputy chief of staff.

Meanwhile, former Commissioner of CHRAJ, Emile Francis Short opined that President Akufo Addo might have given the order because he sees himself as a complainant.

“It may well be that the President sees himself as a complainant in this matter because his name was used and that is why he has taken this proactive step in asking the CID to take up the matter.”

He, however, declined to speak on the legality of the directive but maintains that since his name has been mentioned in the scandal he (Emile Short) is speculating that the order for arrest is in the capacity as a complainant.

And that defrauding by false pretense in this particular case means monies would be given to him and his Vice President.

His submission hinged on how media men and women execute their duties without corruption during a Forum on Media and Corruption in Ghana.

The former CHRAJ boss calls for a holistic approach in fighting corruption where there would be effective public education, preventive strategies and investigation and prosecution. Therefore, the establishment of the Office of Special Prosecutor is commendable.

The passing of the RTI and Public Officers Bill as well as reviewing of the Asset Declaration regime to take away the bottlenecks in the system that breed corruption.