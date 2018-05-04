Kwaku Eyiah set to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi as interim GFA Boss

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Kweku Eyiah, Executive Committee Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA)

Executive Committee Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kweku Eyiah, is expected to be appointed interim President of the Association tomorrow [Thursday].

Mr Ayiah’s elevation to the post was necessitated by the commencement of investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service corruption allegations against the substantive GFA head, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The Executive Committee is expected to meet on Thursday to address their current leadership crisis.

Citi Sports sources close to the GFA indicate that Kwesi Nyantakyi will step down from his position, paving the way for an interim replacement to be appointed.

The GFA’s Executive Committee has already endorsed Mr Ayiah as Nyantakyi’s ideal replacement

Usually, the Vice President would take over the position once the President steps down, but the GFA is currently without a vice President after, George Afriyie was sacked in April.

According to the GFA’s statutes, in the absence of a vice President to act in the stead of the President, the ExCo elects one of their members to act as interim President.

Kwaku Eyiah is currently Chairman of Management team of the Black Meteors, Ghana’s Ghana U-17 National Team

Under investigation

Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor on Tuesday confirmed that the GFA Boss was the subject of an investigation by the CID after the President had seen parts of an investigative piece by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Jinapor told reporters that Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured trying to secure investments in the name of the President, Vice President and other key government officials.

The CID is investigating Mr Nyantakyi for defrauding by false pretence.

Nyantakyi was not in the country when the claims against him were made but cut short his official visit to Morocco and turned himself into the police on Wednesday.

He was granted bail but was then escorted by Police who conducted a search of his home.

What is Nyantakyi accused of?

President Akufo-Addo issued the order for Nyantakyi’s arrest after a security briefing on Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest investigative exposé on Ghana’s football scene.

The film has not been publicly screened yet, but reports say Mr Nyantakyi who has been the president of the Ghana Football Association for 13 years was captured negotiating a deal using the name of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Abu Jinapor said the GFA President was seen trying to secure investments in the name of the President, Vice President and other key government officials.

Repeat offender?

This is not the first time the GFA President has been accused of being involved in some nefarious activities.

British newspaper The Telegraph and Channel 4, in June 2014, accused the GFA and Kwesi Nyantakyi of being involved in some shady deals to fix international friendly matches for the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

The newspaper claimed that “the President of Ghana’s Football Association agreed for the team to play in international matches that others were prepared to rig.”

World football governing body, FIFA, referred the matter back to the GFA’s Ethics Committee after its preliminary investigation but announced it would “continue to monitor the investigations and any future proceedings.”

The Ethics Committee eventually cleared Kwesi Nyantakyi, of any wrongdoing.

However, the Committee revealed that it was necessary to conduct further investigations into two others implicated in the scandal, Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah and Mr. Christopher Forsythe.

Has Ghana Football shaken to the core?

Anas’ new documentary, has not been aired yet but has already captured widespread public attention.

Following his previous pieces which have predominantly been centred on corruption, the public anticipation has been high since he announced that his new video would turn the spotlight on one of the most polarising activities our country, football.

Some people have levelled allegations of corruption against Nyantakyi’s administration. However, not many of these claims have been pursued.

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako said the exposé was going to be “an explosive mix.”

Kweku Baako was speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana when the matter of Anas’ next documentary exposé came up for discussion.

Anas has begun promoting the new investigative film titled ‘Number 12?.

The details of the documentary’s release have emerged on fliers and billboards, indicating it will be premiered in Accra on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.