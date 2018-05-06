CID ‘storms’ Nyantakyi’s house for more evidence

play videoPresident of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officials of the Ghana Police Service are on their way to a private residence of the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, in search of more evidence as they investigate the GFA boss for corruption allegations.

Mr Nyantakyi, in the company of at least four officials, was whisked away from the CID Headquarters at about 4:20pm on Wednesday, 23 May 2018, after hours of interrogation by some officers.

Mr Nyantakyi, who arrived in the country on the same day from CAF assignments in Morocco and Egypt, went to the CID Headquarters in Accra following a report made by President Nana Akufo-Addo that the GFA boss used his name and office fraudulently.

President Akufo-Addo reported him on Tuesday, 22 May after having been privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number 12 undercover documentary.

Meanwhile, the police have assured the public that due processes would be followed in the investigation.